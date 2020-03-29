New England Hockey Journal

College

College signings roundup: Zegras inks deal with Ducks; Badini joins him

By

Trevor Zegras has signed contract with the Anaheim Ducks. (Getty Images)

Boston University freshman center Trevor Zegras has signed a three-year entry level contract with the Anaheim Ducks, the organization announced on Friday.

Zegras, from Bedford, N.Y., was selected by the Ducks with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. A Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers and Avon Old Farms product, Zegras was coming off a remarkable season with USA Hockey’s NTDP U-18 team.

As a freshman this past season at BU, Zegras recorded 11 goals and 25 assists in 33 games. When he was on the ice and had the puck on his stick, Zegras was as dangerous as any player in college hockey. His vision and puck skills allowed him to make numerous highlight reel passes that set up teammates for goals. Zegras also had a solid 2020 World Junior Championship, dishing out nine helpers in five games for the Americans.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College signings roundup: Who’s going where?

This should have been the week in between the conference tournaments and the NCAA regional weekend for college hockey. Instead, because of the coronavirus that…
Read More

Hobey Baker nominees have heavy New England representation

Five players from New England colleges are finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the NCAA announced on Wednesday. Sacred Heart senior defenseman Jason…
Read More

Recruiting: Player movement continues despite hiatus

Despite no hockey being played for the last week because of the coronavirus, there are three more college commits to report, involving local players or…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter