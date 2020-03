Mitchell Chaffee has signed a deal with the Minnesota Wild. (Getty Images)

This should have been the week in between the conference tournaments and the NCAA regional weekend for college hockey.

Instead, because of the coronavirus that put a halt to the entire sports world, this has been a busy week with college hockey players signing pro contracts.

Massachusetts right wing Mitchell Chaffee was one of those players. The Rockford, Mich., native elected to forgo his final year of eligibility to sign a two-year entry level contract with the Minnesota Wild.