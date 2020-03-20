Hobey Baker nominees have heavy New England representation

New England Hockey Journal

David Farrance has had a dominant season for BU. (Getty Images)

Five players from New England colleges are finalists for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

Sacred Heart senior defenseman Jason Cotton, Providence sophomore right wing Jack Dugan, Boston University junior defenseman David Farrance, Massachusetts junior right wing John Leonard and Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman represent half of the 10 finalists for this year’s award that is given annually to college hockey’s top player.

New England has been a hotbed for the Hobey Baker Award in recent years, starting with Boston University center and Chelmsford, Mass., native Jack Eichel in 2015.

