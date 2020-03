Matt Keohane of BC High has chosen a college for the coming season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Despite no hockey being played for the last week because of the coronavirus, there are three more college commits to report, involving local players or colleges.

BC High senior center Matt Keohane committed to play college hockey at Assumption College, it was announced Wednesday.

Keohane, an ’01 from Quincy, Mass., was a four-year varsity player for John Flaherty’s Eagles. He was part of two Super 8 championship teams in 2018 and 2019.