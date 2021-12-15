Seamans Media appoints Sean Leahy as Chief Content Officer   

A former managing editor at The Athletic, Sean Leahy joins the Seamans Media team as Chief Content Officer.

Twenty-six years into its journey, Seamans Media continues to grow.

The leader in specialized sports content, Seamans Media, Inc., has named Sean Leahy its Chief Content Officer. Leahy will oversee the newsroom and all Seamans Media editorial platforms, including digital, newsletters, print, podcasts and television/video.

“Sean has led newsrooms and developed editors and writers at the highest levels in the sports media space. He will lead Seamans Media well into the future with his editorial experience in organizational operations and structure while delivering an unwavering conviction to our core values,” said Eric Seamans, the company’s founder and president.

“He will elevate and integrate all our content across all platforms to even higher levels of engagement for our dedicated and passionate audience.”

Leahy is the former Managing Editor for NFL at The Athletic and was the founding editor of The Athletic’s Boston site when it launched in 2018.

“I’m thrilled to join the Seamans Media team and excited about the great potential that lies ahead of this company,” Leahy said. “Thanks to its talented team of writers, Seamans already reaches an audience that devours sports content. I can’t wait to build on that and help connect an even bigger audience with the quality and depth people expect from our brands.”

Leahy, who will begin his role on Jan. 1, will work with the entire editorial staff of 20 and across all Seamans properties — New England Hockey Journal, New York Hockey Journal, New England Lacrosse Journal, New England Baseball Journal, New England Soccer Journal and New England Ski Journal.

“Sean will help us, across all platforms, achieve more goals in line with our mission at Seamans Media,” Eric Seamans said. “That is, of course, ‘to inspire and inform amateur athletes and their supporters by sharing compelling stories and insightful advice to help further their development throughout their careers.’ ”

A native of Dorchester, Mass., Leahy previously was the sports editor of the Boston Herald and before that an editor at the Boston Globe and USA Today. He is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, the College of the Holy Cross and Boston Latin School.