River Rats Jamboree & Eastern Alliance Kickoff: Top uncommitted 18-U prospects

2004 birth-year defenseman Sam Court will play prep hockey at Avon Old Farms under John Gardner this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 18-U division at the River Rats Jamboree and Eastern Alliance Kickoff gave a good glimpse into talented players from the region.

The two events, held over the last week mostly at Canton Ice House and New England Sports Center, allowed college coaches and NHL scouts to get at some top prospects and some late bloomers who could become household names.

There was no champion at the River Rats Jamboree, but the Yale Junior Bulldogs took home the honor at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff. The team, coached by Sean Conner, Steve Novodor and Jon Bellonio, took down Bishop Kearney Selects in the final. The Junior Bulldogs have some good players, but it was the depth of the team that ultimately pushed them to the top.

A number of players from the 18-U division at both events have since made college commitments, including Chris Romaine (Providence), Donovan and Julian Frias (Yale), Matt Kursonis (Holy Cross), Brennan Ali (Notre Dame), Dylan Hryckowian (Northeastern), and Drew Garzone (Princeton). It’s a testament to the exposure the players were getting at these events as well as the overall talent on display.

Below is a look at several uncommitted players from the 18-U division at the River Rats Jamboree and Eastern Alliance Kickoff who deservedly are getting more college attention, due to their strong play.