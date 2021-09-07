River Rats Jamboree & Eastern Alliance Kickoff: Why these 18-U players impressed

Buffalo Regals/Salisbury forward Dylan Hryckowian committed to Northeastern during the River Rats Jamboree. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree and Eastern Alliance Kickoff (EAK) events featured some top hockey talent from the 2003 and 2004 birth years.

There was no shortage of quality teams and players to evaluate, and this list is not a comprehensive ranking. It is intended to be a snapshot and give a broader perspective of some of the noticeable, standout performances observed during both showcases.

Below is a quick roundup of the more memorable performances we noted from the ‘03s and ‘04s competing at the Jamboree in Canton and in the 18-U red division of the EAK in Marlboro.

The Connecticut Jr. Bulldogs captured the red division crown in the final game against Bishop Kearney Selects on Labor Day.