New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Eastern Alliance Kickoff: River Rats top BK Selects for 14-U division title

By

Neponset Valley River Rats
Neponset Valley River Rats 14-U came away with the title at the Eastern Alliance Kickoff over Bishop Kearney Selects. (NV River Rats)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Neponset Valley River Rats captured the title in the 14-U division of the Eastern Alliance Kickoff by downing Bishop Kearney Selects, 6-5, in the championship game at the Foxboro Sports Center.

The 14-U division was played mostly at the Canton Ice House and Foxboro Sports Center. The top three teams at the event were the aforementioned River Rats and BK Selects as well as the Boston Junior Eagles. One of the pleasant surprises of the tournament came as a result of a much improved Yale Junior Bulldogs squad.

Monday afternoon’s final was a wildly entertaining, back-and-forth contest. There were power-play goals and shorthanded goals. There were momentum swings. The game had it all and the atmosphere in the rink was great with loud and supportive cheering sections on both sides. The River Rats, coached by Dan Panciocco, and BK Selects, led by first-year head coach Ben McManama, gave it their all in a grueling seven games in four days.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dylan Hryckowian

River Rats Jamboree & Eastern Alliance Kickoff: Why these 18-U players impressed

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree and Eastern Alliance Kickoff (EAK) events featured some top hockey talent from the 2003 and 2004 birth years.…
Read More
Andrew Gibbons

River Rats Jamboree: Top uncommitted 16-U performers

A number of players at the 16-U level stood out to college coaches over the two-day River Rats Jamboree held at the Canton Ice House…
Read More
2021 River Rats Jamboree

River Rats Jamboree: Why these 15-U players impressed

The recently concluded 2021 River Rats Jamboree featured rising young hockey talent competing in the 15-U division from the 2006 birth year at several Massachusetts…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter