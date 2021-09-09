Eastern Alliance Kickoff: How these prospects elevated in 16-U play

The Boston Jr. Eagles split-season squad, coached by Kent Hughes, won the EAK 16-U crown over the LI Gulls. (Boston Jr. Eagles)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The recently concluded Eastern Alliance Kickoff tournament featured some 220 teams and more than 880 games across multiple venues over the Labor Day holiday.

While New England Hockey Journal couldn’t possibly hope to cover it all, we were able to focus our efforts on a competitive 16-U (red) division with games played at the New England Sports Center.

The Boston Jr. Eagles split-season squad, coached by Kent Hughes, captured the tourney crown with a hard-fought victory over a Long Island Gulls 16-U team that lost a key contributor in ’06 forward Trevor Connolly to injury in pool play.

Again, there were more quality players than we can list in one single offering, but these ’05 and ’06 birth year prospects made a positive impression and are on track to have strong years both on split-season and full-season teams.