RinkWise podcast: Why is girls hockey growing so fast?

Girls hockey is surging around New England and the country.
Some of the statistics, especially when it comes to the increases in registration numbers over the last decade, are staggering. The number of girls playing hockey in Massachusetts in 2023 is up 21 percent compared to 2013. It’s up 15 percent in all of New England and a whopping 39 percent nationally in that time frame.
What’s driving the meteoric growth? In the latest RinkWise episode, New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly dive into some of the findings and insight featured in the cover story of our latest magazine issue.
They also break down some of the biggest storylines around prep and high school hockey, like Salisbury boys’ big win over Kent and Burlington High girls’ upset of Hingham.