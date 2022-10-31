RinkWise podcast: Tom Resor on his career, success at Nobles

Tom Resor has won 10 NEPSAC championships as head coach of the girls' team at Nobles. (Nobles Athletics)

Tom Resor has called Nobles home since 1986. In those 36 years, he’s done numerous different things for the prep school.

From college counseling and being assistant director of athletics, to teaching English and coaching the boys’ hockey team, Resor has a resume that would make any recruiter’s eyes widen.

But where his impact might be felt most is what he’s done as the bench boss of the girls’ hockey team. In 20 years as head coach, he’s won 10 NEPSAC titles.

On the heels of losing in the NEPSAC championship last season, Resor joined RinkWise host Stephanie Wood to discuss his life, the upcoming season and the future of women’s hockey.

On the evolution of the girls’ game:

Resor: “The early days’ teams, you’re lucky if you had a couple lines of players. It was much thinner in terms of talent and just to see it grow over the years to now where now, every team has three lines and four or five defensemen and a goalie or two who are all playing club hockey, if not even more players. In the early days, not everybody was playing club hockey and I think that one of the things on the girls’ side that’s still there luckily is it hasn’t succumbed much to specialization. So the good athletes who are spending a little more time in the other sports can still contribute to the hockey programs.

On his success at Nobles:

Resor: “We’ve been more than fortunate to have won 10 [NEPSAC championships] and been in I think five times where we didn’t win that last game. But to have that many opportunities and it’s a great reward for, as I say it a lot of times to my players, the body of work they’ve put in for the whole season. Sometimes, especially when we don’t win that last game, don’t forget what you’ve done to get here and take 24 hours of disappointment and then all we’re talking about is the great things that happened all season, regardless of how that last game ended.