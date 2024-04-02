RinkWise podcast: The boys and girls prep players of the year

The offseason is upon us in the prep hockey landscape.
While some players have shifted their focus either to spring sports or back to club hockey for USA Hockey Nationals, it’s a perfect time to take a look back at the season that was in boys and girls prep hockey.
Kimball Union took home the boys Elite 8 title, Kent won the Large School Tournament and Canterbury won in the Small School bracket. Meanwhile, Nobles won the girls Elite 8 title, BB&N won the Large School Tournament and New Hampton repeated as Small School champions.
But there’s also plenty of individual talent to recognize across the NEPSAC from this season, too.