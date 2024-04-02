RinkWise podcast: The boys and girls prep players of the year

While some players have shifted their focus either to spring sports or back to club hockey for USA Hockey Nationals, it’s a perfect time to take a look back at the season that was in boys and girls prep hockey.

New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly dive into their top 10 players from the season in boys and girls prep hockey. They also break down some honorable mentions as well as some rookies that stood out across the NEPSAC.

RinkWise podcast: 10 stars of the year in prep school hockey

Who was the top player in boys prep?

Marinofsky: “I don’t think anyone’s shocked that No. 1 is Jack Sadowski. It was the Season of Him: 41 goals, 87 points in 37 games, Elite 8 champ. Phenomenal Elite 8 game. Phenomenal run. Showed up in the big games. … Just a natural point producer. Just knows where to be and has a very underrated shot. It’s going to be interesting with the (NHL) draft. … Is there going to be a GM that sits there in the sixth or seventh round and says, ‘Why aren’t we taking the kid who had 87 points in 37 games in prep?’ So I think that’s going to be interesting. I could totally see him, if he does go undrafted through the next three years, I could see

him being a really intriguing college free agent at UNH down the line. He just knows how to produce, and he had a phenomenal season. I can’t say it enough.”

Who was the top player in girls prep?

Donnelly: “Monique Lyons at Williston. She was the leader in points with 59 in 26 games, career highs everywhere — 30 goals and 29 assists. A lot of fanfare going into the season, especially with her line last year being the big producers and Williston repeating. And, if Williston did it again this year, she would probably have been the biggest reason. … She was over a point per game in the tournament and well over a point per game in the regular season. She’s everywhere on the ice … impactful every shift, setting up her teammates and finishing her own chances. She’s just someone who anytime she has the puck, you’re like, ‘Oh crap. What’s gonna happen?’ And she delivered.”