RinkWise podcast: Previewing the MIAA championship games

It’s always one of the biggest days on the hockey calendar in Massachusetts.
On Sunday, the state’s top high school teams will take the ice at TD Garden with a shot at earning glory for their schools and hometowns. The MIAA will crown state champions in Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 boys hockey as well as Division 1 and 2 girls hockey.
The day will kick off at 9 a.m. when No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 2 St. Mary’s square off for the D1 girls state title game. The all-day marathon will wrap up with the 7:30 nightcap, featuring No. 1 Tewksbury and No. 11 Boston Latin in the D2 boys championship.
New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly broke down each matchup in the latest RinkWise podcast. They look at how each team got here as well as some top storylines to keep an eye on.