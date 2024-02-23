RinkWise podcast: Previewing the boys and girls prep playoffs

Teddy Mutryn and St. Sebastian's have charged right back into the Elite 8 picture. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It’s hard to believe the NEPSAC playoffs are already upon us.

The brackets for the boys and girls Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments will be unveiled on Sunday.

There are still a few precious games remaining in the regular season as teams continue to jockey for positioning. Some teams are still trying to hold onto Elite 8 seeds or sneak in at the last second, but, overall, the pictures in each tournament are becoming fairly clear heading into the weekend.

New England Hockey Journal Editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly took a deep dive into the projected tournament fields entering the boys and girls prep school playoffs. They broke down some of the top storylines to follow as well.