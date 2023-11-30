The girls prep hockey season is finally here.
Williston Northampton took home the Elite 8 title last season over Phillips Andover. Christa Talbot Syfu‘s team must deal with filling the gaps left by significant departures, like Emily Crovo (Melrose, Mass.).
It won’t be easy for the Wildcats as they vie for a three-peat, either. Other stalwarts like Andover, Nobles, Tabor and others are sure to try to knock them off the throne.
New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly sat down to preview the upcoming season during the latest RinkWise podcast.