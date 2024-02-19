RinkWise podcast: Forecasting the boys and girls prep Elite 8 tournaments

Grace Morin and Loomis Chaffee could primed to make a run in the girls Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

In less than a week, the NEPSAC will unveil its brackets for the Elite 8 tournaments in both boys and girls prep hockey.

With just a few precious games remaining in the regular season, several teams will be making last-ditch pushes to try and sneak into the Elite 8’s or solidify their standings as top seeds in the Large and Small School tournaments.

Meanwhile, the locks to make the Elite 8, whether it’s Kimball Union and Cushing on the boys side or Nobles and Williston for the girls, will aim to maintain momentum heading into the postseason.

New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly forecasted both the boys and girls Elite 8 tournaments. They took stock of the top eight teams as things currently stand and others on the bubble.