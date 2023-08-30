RinkWise podcast: Danielle Marmer of the Boston Bruins

Danielle Marmer has had quite the journey from growing up in Dorset, Vt., to working as a player development and scouting assistant for the Boston Bruins.
Over the years, she carved a unique hockey path — one that included playing prep school at Loomis Chaffee and eventually Division 1 college hockey at Quinnipiac, winning an ECAC championship in 2015-16.
She joined host Stephanie Wood on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast.
They discussed Marmer’s career, her success and where she made mistakes along the way. It’s a fascinating look into one of the NHL’s most promising player development coaches.