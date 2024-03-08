RinkWise podcast: Breaking down the NEPSAC championships

In the girls Elite 8, No. 1 Nobles’ dominant defense and goaltending came through in their 3-1 championship win over No. 2 Williston Northampton. It was the 11th title for Bulldogs coach Tom Resor .

For No. 5 Kent, Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.) was the hero late in their 3-2 win over No. 3 Dexter Southfield for the boys Large School title. Meanwhile, No. 3 Canterbury continued to put its program on the map after shutting down No. 1 Rivers, 3-1, in the boys Small School championship.

Meanwhile, it was senior goalie Alexsa Caron leading No. 4 BB&N to a 1-0 shutout of No. 3 Dexter in the girls Large School championship. In the girls Small School title game, No. 2 New Hampton repeated as champs, taking down Groton for a second straight season.

New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly broke down all the action and the biggest storylines from the 2024 NEPSAC championships.

RinkWise podcast: Highlights from the NEPSAC championships

What stood out in the boys Elite 8 championship?

Marinofsky: “To me, I think going in, I valued Cushing’s depth more than I valued KUA’s high-end talent. I think where I got it wrong, and where KUA clearly got it right, is KUA’s high-end talent can win a game. … Like, that top line carried them throughout the entire Elite 8, but especially that final game. … I think that top line just is phenomenal. I mean, I would say that in my two years with prep, that might be the best line I’ve seen of any team.”

What stood out in the girls Elite 8 championship?

Donnelly: “In my predictions, I said, ‘If anyone’s going to be able to shut Williston down, it’s Nobles.’ I think Nobles is the best team Williston’s faced all season, and Williston’s the best team Nobles has faced all season. … So in that aspect, I wasn’t surprised. But what did surprise me — and I think part of this goes to the first-period start that Nobles had with four power plays, not letting Williston get a chance to build momentum, roll their lines and get to their game — was I was expecting a little more back-and-forth.”