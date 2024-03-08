RinkWise podcast: Breaking down the NEPSAC championships

The prep hockey season is officially in the rearview.
In the boys Elite 8, No. 1 Kimball Union prevailed over No. 2 Cushing, 4-1, behind a dominant performance from Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.).
For No. 5 Kent, Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.) was the hero late in their 3-2 win over No. 3 Dexter Southfield for the boys Large School title. Meanwhile, No. 3 Canterbury continued to put its program on the map after shutting down No. 1 Rivers, 3-1, in the boys Small School championship.
In the girls Elite 8, No. 1 Nobles’ dominant defense and goaltending came through in their 3-1 championship win over No. 2 Williston Northampton. It was the 11th title for Bulldogs coach Tom Resor.