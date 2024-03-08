New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
RinkWise Podcast

RinkWise podcast: Breaking down the NEPSAC championships

Avatar photo
By

Anya Zupkofska and Sophia Levering
Anya Zupkofska (35) had a shutout, and Sophia Levering (17) scored the game-winner for Nobles in the Elite 8 championship. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The prep hockey season is officially in the rearview.

In the boys Elite 8, No. 1 Kimball Union prevailed over No. 2 Cushing, 4-1, behind a dominant performance from Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.).

For No. 5 Kent, Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.) was the hero late in their 3-2 win over No. 3 Dexter Southfield for the boys Large School title. Meanwhile, No. 3 Canterbury continued to put its program on the map after shutting down No. 1 Rivers, 3-1, in the boys Small School championship.

In the girls Elite 8, No. 1 Nobles’ dominant defense and goaltending came through in their 3-1 championship win over No. 2 Williston Northampton. It was the 11th title for Bulldogs coach Tom Resor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was senior goalie Alexsa Caron leading No. 4 BB&N to a 1-0 shutout of No. 3 Dexter in the girls Large School championship. In the girls Small School title game, No. 2 New Hampton repeated as champs, taking down Groton for a second straight season.

New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly broke down all the action and the biggest storylines from the 2024 NEPSAC championships.

RinkWise podcast: Highlights from the NEPSAC championships

What stood out in the boys Elite 8 championship?

Marinofsky: “To me, I think going in, I valued Cushing’s depth more than I valued KUA’s high-end talent. I think where I got it wrong, and where KUA clearly got it right, is KUA’s high-end talent can win a game. … Like, that top line carried them throughout the entire Elite 8, but especially that final game. … I think that top line just is phenomenal. I mean, I would say that in my two years with prep, that might be the best line I’ve seen of any team.”

What stood out in the girls Elite 8 championship?

Donnelly: “In my predictions, I said, ‘If anyone’s going to be able to shut Williston down, it’s Nobles.’ I think Nobles is the best team Williston’s faced all season, and Williston’s the best team Nobles has faced all season. … So in that aspect, I wasn’t surprised. But what did surprise me — and I think part of this goes to the first-period start that Nobles had with four power plays, not letting Williston get a chance to build momentum, roll their lines and get to their game — was I was expecting a little more back-and-forth.”

The RinkWise podcast can be streamed here and on major platforms, such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Related Articles

Anya Zupkofska and Sophia Levering

RinkWise podcast: Breaking down the NEPSAC championships

The prep hockey season is officially in the rearview. In the boys Elite 8, No. 1 Kimball Union prevailed over No. 2 Cushing, 4-1, behind…
Read More

13 uncommitted forwards who boosted stock at NEPSAC playoffs

There are two goals of the NEPSAC boys hockey playoffs. The first is to crown three champions. Teams fight all season for spots in either…
Read More
Petey Silverman

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's tournament time in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter