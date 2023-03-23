On Sunday, March 19, six state titles were won at TD Garden.
All six MIAA championship games provided something different. There were upsets, like No. 11 Nashoba over No. 1 Scituate on the Division 3 boys side and No. 3 Shrewsbury over No. 1 St. Mary’s in the Division 1 girls. Two games needed overtime.
It was an exciting day for high school hockey fans in the Hub.
On the latest RinkWise podcast, host Stephanie Wood sat down with editor Evan Marinofsky to discuss the six championship games and each team’s road to getting there.