New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Rhode Island high schools hold out hope for Nov. 30 season start

By

Mount Saint Charles is hoping its high school varsity gets a chance to compete for hardware this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

November 30. Some look at this date and see the end — the end of November.

Others see the last day of the month as a beginning. In Rhode Island, that’s exactly what it’s seen as — the beginning of the high school hockey season.

Nov. 30 is normally one of the biggest days of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League winter. While Rhode Island itself is small, there’s nothing small about the Ocean State’s love for hockey. This year, however, Nov. 30, is a date that signifies uncertainty rather than its normal excitement.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Massachusetts joins New Hampshire in temporarily shuttering hockey rinks

Hockey in Massachusetts is on hold until at least Nov. 7. State health officials announced Thursday night that indoor ice rinks and skating facilities are…
Read More

College Confidential: What coaches, Steve Metcalf are saying about Hockey East’s start

Editor's note: NEHJ welcomes Mark Divver, who spent a dozen years as a hockey beat writer at The Providence Journal, as a regular contributor on…
Read More

News: Mount Saint Charles duo off to QMJHL; UMass lands Garrett Wait, loses Marco Bozzo

Two Mount Saint Charles players are on the move to major junior teams north of the border. Defenseman Jake Furlong and forward Nathan Casey, both…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter