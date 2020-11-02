Rhode Island high schools hold out hope for Nov. 30 season start

Mount Saint Charles is hoping its high school varsity gets a chance to compete for hardware this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

November 30. Some look at this date and see the end — the end of November.

Others see the last day of the month as a beginning. In Rhode Island, that’s exactly what it’s seen as — the beginning of the high school hockey season.

Nov. 30 is normally one of the biggest days of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League winter. While Rhode Island itself is small, there’s nothing small about the Ocean State’s love for hockey. This year, however, Nov. 30, is a date that signifies uncertainty rather than its normal excitement.