The Lamoriello Trophy, awarded to the Hockey East tournament champ (Getty Images)

In a normal year, the opening of the Hockey East season would be within sight.

Obviously, 2020 is the opposite of normal. So here we are on the cusp of October and no one knows when the league will start or what the season will look like.

Not even Steve Metcalf knows, not definitively anyway. Hockey East’s new commissioner told me this week that much remains to be nailed down before the puck is dropped for ’20-21.