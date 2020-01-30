New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

USHL: Farrell, Fontaine and Colangelo crushing it for Chicago Steel

By

Sean Farrell is the leading scorer in the USHL. (Chicago Steel)

There is a lot to like about how the Chicago Steel have performed this season in the United States Hockey League.

The Steel opened up an eight-point lead over Dubuque atop the Eastern Conference after last weekend’s play, and three players from New England ― Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.), Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (East Greenwich, R.I.) and Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.) ― have played no small part in pushing them to the top of the league’s scoring charts.

“We do have a pretty good eastern flavor, especially for the USHL, and those guys have obviously been a big part of our success,” said Steel coach Brock Sheahan, a former Holy Cross assistant coach who was promoted to lead Chicago’s bench in December after Greg Moore joined the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Cornell lands prep commits

Cornell University recently landed commitments from Kimball Union senior left wing Sullivan Mack and former Williston defenseman Tim Rego. Mack's commitment to the Big Red…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Riley Duran

Riley Duran has an office, just like Wayne Gretzky used to. That's not to suggest that Duran, who turned 18 on Jan. 25, is following…
Read More

Top undiscovered free-agent gems in Hockey East

The growing pipeline from NCAA hockey to the NHL has opened a unique path to the Show. As more players are taking the college route,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter