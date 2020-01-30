USHL: Farrell, Fontaine and Colangelo crushing it for Chicago Steel

Sean Farrell is the leading scorer in the USHL. (Chicago Steel)

There is a lot to like about how the Chicago Steel have performed this season in the United States Hockey League.

The Steel opened up an eight-point lead over Dubuque atop the Eastern Conference after last weekend’s play, and three players from New England ― Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.), Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (East Greenwich, R.I.) and Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.) ― have played no small part in pushing them to the top of the league’s scoring charts.

“We do have a pretty good eastern flavor, especially for the USHL, and those guys have obviously been a big part of our success,” said Steel coach Brock Sheahan, a former Holy Cross assistant coach who was promoted to lead Chicago’s bench in December after Greg Moore joined the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.