Merrimack commit Matt Copponi had 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 2019-20 with Dexter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While the playing of hockey games has been on hiatus since the middle of March due to the coronavirus, action on the recruiting trail hasn’t completely gone away.

Several Hockey East programs have made key additions to their recruiting stables since. In addition, league teams have secured commitments from walk-ons as depth players for next season.

With down time away from the rink and with 2020 passing the halfway mark a few weeks ago, I thought it would be a good time to look at how Hockey East programs are doing on the recruiting trail in this calendar year.

Below, I give a rundown on the recruiting activity in this calendar year of every Hockey East program. I touch on who the biggest and most influential commits are since Jan. 1, 2020.