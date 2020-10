A coach for North Shore Wings U-18 wears a mask during a recent game at Cyclones Arena in Hudson, N.H. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Hockey in Massachusetts is on hold until at least Nov. 7.

State health officials announced Thursday night that indoor ice rinks and skating facilities are prohibited from operating until that date, due to an uptick of “COVID-19 clusters” that are happening at rinks across the state.

Indoor rinks “may not host games, practices or any other on-ice hockey or skating activities” during this period, officials said.