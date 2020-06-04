Massachusetts vs. Minnesota, Part 3: Hope for Bay State hockey

Clockwise from left: Dan Spang hoists Beanpot; Jeremy Roenick; Sting champions; local hockey legend Bill Cleary

In Part 2 (click here), we examined how one former Boston collegiate standout found greener hockey pastures for his family in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Many paths to success

Former Boston University strength trainer Mike Boyle has raised two hockey players himself: Mark, a freshman at Reading High; and Michaela, who started her career with Clarkson but didn't find the match — or ice time — she was seeking, ultimately taking advantage of the NCAA transfer portal to become the leading scorer at Division 1 Robert Morris.

Mike Boyle’s ability to disregard today’s conventional wisdom while raising a scholarship athlete is a tale Massachusetts hockey parents should heed.