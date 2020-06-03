New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Massachusetts vs. Minnesota, Part 2: A ‘second wave’ of development

A three-part series examining the plummeting prominence of Massachusetts hockey and what can be done to revamp the Bay State's development model

By

Clockwise from left: Mass. youth player; BU's Mike Sylvia with coach Jack Parker; Lakeville (Minn.) High; Ryan Whitney (Scituate, Mass.)

Burned by the system

Mike Sylvia (Newton, Mass.) is a former Boston University hockey star. A three-sport athlete at Catholic Memorial, he came to BU in 1994. Playing alongside classmate Chris Drury (Trumbull, Conn.), they won the 1995 NCAA title as freshmen and never lost a Beanpot game in four years. Sylvia now has three children and is giving back as a dedicated youth hockey coach.

Prior to this season, he spent three years coaching Mites and Squirts for the Assabet Valley Patriots, an elite program in the competitive E9 circuit, one of the two premier development leagues in the Greater Boston area. A meticulous planner, Sylvia took pride in drawing up his own drills to supplement the USA Hockey system of half-ice games and stations.

“I dove in headfirst,” said Sylvia. “It’s better to be involved than sitting in the stands and complain about the coaching.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cale Makar shunned Hockey East powers before landing at UMass

As I settled in for a Bruins-Leafs playoff game, my cell phone lit up. Caller ID revealed John, a high school bud and former pitching…
Read More

‘Brian And Jimmy’

BU’s 1978 championship run is considered the beginning of goaltender Jim Craig’s glory story, a two-year sports fairy tale that culminated with a gold medal…
Read More

Massachusetts vs. Minnesota, Part 1: A hockey model gone awry

How the mighty have fallen. Massachusetts, the once-proud breeding ground of Olympic, NHL and Division 1 college hockey stars, has lost its place atop the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter