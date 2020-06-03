Massachusetts vs. Minnesota, Part 2: A ‘second wave’ of development

Clockwise from left: Mass. youth player; BU's Mike Sylvia with coach Jack Parker; Lakeville (Minn.) High; Ryan Whitney (Scituate, Mass.)

Burned by the system

Mike Sylvia (Newton, Mass.) is a former Boston University hockey star. A three-sport athlete at Catholic Memorial, he came to BU in 1994. Playing alongside classmate Chris Drury (Trumbull, Conn.), they won the 1995 NCAA title as freshmen and never lost a Beanpot game in four years. Sylvia now has three children and is giving back as a dedicated youth hockey coach.

Prior to this season, he spent three years coaching Mites and Squirts for the Assabet Valley Patriots, an elite program in the competitive E9 circuit, one of the two premier development leagues in the Greater Boston area. A meticulous planner, Sylvia took pride in drawing up his own drills to supplement the USA Hockey system of half-ice games and stations.

“I dove in headfirst,” said Sylvia. “It’s better to be involved than sitting in the stands and complain about the coaching.”