Matt Beniers shifts from Harvard to Michigan; Hockey East targets November start

Matt Beniers chalked up 25 goals with Team USA's U-18 and USHL team in 2019-20. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Matt Beniers likely will play college hockey for the University of Michigan, multiple sources have told New England Hockey Journal. Mark Divver was first to report the news.

Last October, the Hingham, Mass., native committed to Harvard. However, he got antsy given the uncertainty surrounding whether the Crimson could hit the ice for the 2020-21 season.

Beniers, a late ’02 who is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NHL draft, was coveted by every major program in New England during the recruiting process. When he opened his recruitment back up earlier this month, Boston College, Providence, Michigan and Notre Dame were the programs with mutual interest.

