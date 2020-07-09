New England Hockey Journal

College

Ivy hockey fallout: Top talent could depart Harvard, coaches lament uncertain future

By

After playing with the Chicago Steel last season, Sean Farrell was slated to attend Harvard starting this fall. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The Ivy League’s announcement Wednesday that it was cancelling fall sports and not allowing any sports prior to January due to the coronavirus wasn’t much of a surprise.

However, it is certainly disappointing for the six hockey-playing institutions in the Ivy League that compete in ECAC Hockey. Cornell and Harvard were both set to be among the top teams in Division 1 college hockey.

There are several current players and recruits at both schools who could now leave early for professional hockey, or return or stay in junior hockey longer. NTDP U-18 center Matt Beniers almost certainly will not matriculate to Harvard as expected. The Hingham, Mass., native could go to the Chicago Steel in the USHL or go to a Hockey East school that would be more likely to play.

