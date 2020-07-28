New England Hockey Journal

Jack Drury (18) put up 63 points in 60 games for Harvard over two seasons. (Getty Images)

The hits keep coming for the Ivy League’s hockey playing programs. With the six programs not able to play until at least Jan. 1, the uncertainty has led to some players signing professional deals or committing elsewhere.

First, it was All-American defenseman Jack Rathbone, a West, Roxbury, Mass., native and Dexter Southfield alum, who left Harvard to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Multiple reports now suggest two-way center Jack Drury will forgo his final two years of collegiate eligibility to sign a professional contract in Sweden. The Carolina Hurricanes prospect likely was unable to sign with the NHL franchise due to a cap on 50 contracts.

