Defenseman Jack Rathbone leaves Harvard for Vancouver Canucks

Jack Rathbone amassed 14 goals, 39 assists for 53 points in 61 games with the Crimson. (Getty Images)

Jack Rathbone’s signing with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday represented the first real casualty of Harvard’s inability to compete in college athletics until at least January.

When news started to trickle out last week that the Ivy League wouldn’t play sports during the fall semester, it became more likely that Rathbone, a 2018 Dexter Southfield alum, would forgo his final two seasons of eligibility with the Crimson.

A 1999 birth-year player from West Roxbury, Mass., Rathbone was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks. In two college seasons at Harvard, Rathbone continued to demonstrate that he had high offensive upside.