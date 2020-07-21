New England Hockey Journal

Merrimack lands transfer Mick Messner from Wisconsin

Mick Messner chipped in 14 points over two seasons with Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin left wing Mick Messner is transferring to Merrimack College, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Warriors.

The 1999 birth-year player from Madison, Wis., played in 60 games over two seasons with the Badgers. He tallied eight goals and added six assists. His most productive season was as a freshman, but his playing time dwindled as a sophomore.

Messner is a solid pickup for the Merrimack staff. Prior to getting to Wisconsin, Messner played 2 1/2 seasons in the USHL. He had 31 points in 55 games with the Madison Capitols in 2016-17 before increasing that to 45 points in 60 games a season later.

During the 2016-17 season, Messner represented USA Hockey in the World Junior A Challenge and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Coming up through the ranks, Messner’s motor and compete level always impressed me. He keeps his feet moving, hunts pucks and can get to the dirty areas. He could fit in well on the small sheet at Lawler Rink.

Whether or not Messner is eligible this season is still up in the air. Most likely, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility left starting in 2021-22. He entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, which led to his committing to the Warriors for his final two collegiate seasons.

