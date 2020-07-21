Merrimack lands transfer Mick Messner from Wisconsin

Mick Messner chipped in 14 points over two seasons with Wisconsin. (Getty Images)

Former Wisconsin left wing Mick Messner is transferring to Merrimack College, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining with the Warriors.

The 1999 birth-year player from Madison, Wis., played in 60 games over two seasons with the Badgers. He tallied eight goals and added six assists. His most productive season was as a freshman, but his playing time dwindled as a sophomore.

Messner is a solid pickup for the Merrimack staff. Prior to getting to Wisconsin, Messner played 2 1/2 seasons in the USHL. He had 31 points in 55 games with the Madison Capitols in 2016-17 before increasing that to 45 points in 60 games a season later.

During the 2016-17 season, Messner represented USA Hockey in the World Junior A Challenge and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.