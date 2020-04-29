College hockey: A look ahead to 2020-21 championship contenders

Reilly Walsh of Andover, N.H., put up 27 points and was a plus-5 for the Harvard defense this past season. (Getty Images)

There was no national champion crowned in NCAA Division 1 hockey this past winter due to the coronavirus, which has left a couple of teams chomping at the bit to get back and conquer college hockey in 2020-21.

Cornell and North Dakota were atop the polls and Pairwise Rankings when the season was unfortunately cut short. Both the Big Red and Fighting Hawks are primed to be at the top again next season.

Here’s my way-too-early predicted top 10 for how things will shake out in the 2020-21 college hockey season: