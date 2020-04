Defenseman AJ Villella will shift from Northeastern to Bentley. (Getty Images)

A.J. Villella is transferring to Bentley after spending two seasons at Northeastern, he announced Wednesday.

The ’98 defenseman from Davie, Fla., appeared in 25 games as a freshman at Northeastern. He had a goal and an assist. As a sophomore, he dressed in just one game, seemingly sealing his fate with the program.

Villella played Midget hockey for the Junior Bruins before making the move to the USHL, suiting up for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Sioux Falls Stampede.