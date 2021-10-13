New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: UNH lands prep newcomer Sam Court

Sam Court
Sam Court, an '04 from Winnipeg, Manitoba, announced his intention to play for the Wildcats on Tuesday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Defenseman Sam Court, a newcomer to Avon Old Farms and the Neponset Valley River Rats, has committed to New Hampshire.

The '04 from Winnipeg, Manitoba, announced his intention to play for the Wildcats, via Twitter on Tuesday night. Court came to the region after playing for the Steinbach Pistons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League during the Covid-shortened season in 2020-21. He had five assists in seven games played in the Canadian junior league.

In 17 games played for the River Rats 18-U, Court has a goal and nine assists, which is tied for second among the team’s defensemen. He had visited a number of Hockey East programs since arriving in the United States in August. New Hampshire was one of the first schools to show significant interest.

