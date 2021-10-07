Recruiting: Providence lands Braiden Clark

Ohio Blue Jackets 16-U forward Braiden Clark spent the preseason with the USHL's Omaha Lancers. (David Guy/Omaha Lancers)

Providence College received a commitment earlier this week from Braiden Clark, one of the most complete forwards in the `05 birth year.

The Upper Arlington, Ohio, native spent the preseason and the USHL Fall Classic with the Omaha Lancers but will continue his development for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Ohio Blue Jackets 16-U. In 2020-21 with the Blue Jackets, Clark scored 19 goals and 24 assists in 49 games for the organization’s 15 Only team.

Clark is a physical, two-way center, who was a seventh-round selection of the Lancers in the 2021 USHL Phase I draft. His hockey sense and habits are consistently notable. Clark was sought after by numerous Hockey East, ECAC Hockey, Big Ten and NCHC programs, including Beanpot schools.