Recruiting: Hayes commits to Northeastern

Omaha Lancers defenseman Nolan Hayes (Milton, Mass./South Shore Kings) has committed to Northeastern. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It only took Nolan Hayes a day to find a new college commitment. The Omaha Lancers defenseman announced his intention to play college hockey at Northeastern just about 24 hours after decommitting from Sacred Heart.

The '02 from Milton, Mass., is a mobile, skilled, offensive defenseman who has jam to his game. He’s played in all three games for the USHL franchise this season.

Prior to heading to the midwest, Hayes played prep hockey at Thayer and Cushing and junior hockey in the NCDC for the South Shore Kings.