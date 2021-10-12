Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’03s in New England

Tyler Chenevert is a two-way forward playing split season with the Neponset Valley River Rats 18-U. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The first of the 2003-born players from across New England are playing college hockey this season, including NTDP products Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) and Ryan St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.) at Northeastern and Dexter Southfield alum Matt Copponi (Mansfield, Mass.) at Merrimack.

There is a slew of other talented '03s who are committed, highlighted by Boston University recruit and Edmonton Oilers draft pick Shane Lachance (Andover, Mass.) who is skating for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.

While all of the top '03s are off the board, there are several uncommitted players in the birth year who are on the slower path to Division 1 college hockey.

Below is my New England 2003 All-Uncommitted Team.