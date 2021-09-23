Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’05s in New England

Sloan Farmer is an '05 Brunswick School defenseman who plays split season with Mid Fairfield 16-U. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When Dexter Southfield and Junior Eagles product Will Vote committed to Boston College last month, it signified the top three New England '05 forwards were off the board.

Vote and Pope Francis right wing Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) are both aligned with Boston College while Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) is committed to Northeastern. All three will spend the next two seasons playing for USA Hockey’s NTDP.

While Smith, Leonard and Vote are the top three prospects right now, there are plenty of other players in the age group who have upside. It will be interesting to watch this group develop over the next few years. A lot of college coaches will have close eyes on the '05 birth year as fall hockey continues and with prep school on the horizon across New England.

Below is my look at an all-uncommitted team for New England players born in 2005. I took the editorial license to add a defenseman. There are plenty of other deserving players, but these are the seven who stand out right now at their respective positions.