Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’01s in New England

Kevin MacKay (Franklin, Mass.) graduated from Dexter in 2019 and now skates for the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the announcement over the weekend that Tyler Young has decommitted from Providence, it seemed like a good time to take a look at the top uncommitted '01s in New England.

Players born in 2001 will have their junior hockey eligibility expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. It’s a difficult time for players in search of a college destination due to the complications from the coronavirus. College hockey players were all given a fifth year of eligibility during the 2020-21 season.

It’s interesting to note that there seem to be more and more local players taking their talents to the North American Hockey League (NAHL). As this dive into the top uncommitted '01s will show you, more and more players are opting for the NAHL over the USPHL NCDC.

Below is my look at the top six uncommitted '01s in New England.