River Rats Jamboree: Top uncommitted 16-U performers

Andrew Gibbons (Wakefield, R.I.) had five goals, including a hat trick, at this week's River Rats Jamboree. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A number of players at the 16-U level stood out to college coaches over the two-day River Rats Jamboree held at the Canton Ice House and several other area rinks.

While college coaches have been back in the rinks since June, this was the first event held in New England where there was a significant presence in the building. Many Hockey East and ECAC Hockey programs had all three coaches in attendance. There were also coaches from Atlantic Hockey and the Big Ten watching the River Rats Jamboree.

Games were spread out among several rinks, but I was at Canton Ice House, Rodman Arena and New England Sports Village on Monday and Tuesday. I caught all the top teams and was able to come away with a few notable players that stood out and undoubtedly generated some buzz among college coaches.

Below are seven uncommitted players from seven different teams who stood out at the 16-U division of the 2021 River Rats Jamboree: