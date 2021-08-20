Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’04s in New England

Deerfield's Andrew Garzone (Dover, Mass.) is an athletic, 200-foot player with size and physicality. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Twenty-three New England players born in 2004 have committed to a college hockey program, as of August 19 when this story went to press.

While many of the region’s top '04s are off the market, there are some very talented players in the birth year who remain without a college logo next to their name on their respective line charts. Not surprisingly, many of the uncommitted players are far better than some of the players in the birth year who have previously committed.

Players develop at different trajectories. Some players who were once highly regarded have regressed while some late bloomers have continued developing and gotten better.

Led by four defensemen, here is my look at the top-10 uncommitted '04s in New England.