Recruiting: Analyzing the ’05 college commitments

Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) is a Northeastern recruit and will play for the U.S. NTDP 17 team in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As of publication time, 27 players born in 2005 have made commitments to a college hockey program. Outside of four players committed prior to May 1, 2019 when there wasn’t a moratorium on young recruiting, the rest have all committed over the past week.

Eighteen forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders are among the `05 players to have committed to a college, as of Sunday, August 8. This breakdown shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the goaltending position is the hardest to project and there are double the amount of forwards as defensemen on most rosters.

Boston College and Boston University each have three committed 2005 players. Harvard, Denver, Nebraska-Omaha, North Dakota, Notre Dame and Wisconsin each have a pair of `05s committed. Eight other schools have one `05 commit each.