Recruiting: Why these players are the USA’s top uncommitted ’04s

Gavin Brindley of the USHL's Tri-City Storm is the top uncommitted '04 in the country. (Tri-City Storm/Eldon Holmes)

Earlier in the week, I chronicled all of the 2004-born commitments throughout the country and analyzed which college programs have the best classes among recruits in the birth year.

With 125 players in the `04 birth year now having committed to a Division 1 college program, many of the best prospects have already been accounted for on the recruiting trail. However, there are still some very good uncommitted players in the `04 class.

After missing out on a little over a year of recruiting opportunities, the `04s have been showcased on the big stage several times this summer. The USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y. along with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the Czech Republic offered `04s an opportunity to flaunt their skill sets in front of college coaches and NHL scouts.