College hockey recruiting: Analyzing the ’04 commitments

Andon Cerbone is a Connecticut native and Michigan recruit expected to have a bigger impact in the USHL. (Chicago Steel)

As of Aug. 9, there have been 123 players born in 2004 who have committed to a Division 1 college hockey program.

Forty of the 59 Division 1 college hockey programs have committed an `04. Harvard leads the way in terms of most `04s committed with 12. Nine other New England programs, including Boston College and Boston University have more than one `04 committed. American International, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart are the only programs in New England to be without an `04 commit.

Taking a broader look at the `04 commitments, most of the top classes in this birth year reside in the Big Ten and NCHC. That’s not to say schools in Hockey East and ECAC Hockey don’t have strong classes, but Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota have all done strong jobs in attracting top `04s to commit to their respective programs.

Below is a look at 12 notable classes so far in the `04 birth year, followed by a look at all 123 players in the age group to have committed as of publication of this list.