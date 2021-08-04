Recruiting: BU lands top defenseman

New England Hockey Journal

St. Sebastian's defenseman Nolan Joyce has committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Boston College landed two of the top 2005-born defensemen in the country on Sunday. A day later, rival Boston University got in on the action, committing Gavin McCarthy, a tender of the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Terriers secured the future services of McCarthy, a product of the Buffalo Junior Sabres. The `05 from Clarence Center, N.Y., is the younger brother of BU sophomore defenseman Case McCarthy.

The younger McCarthy was invited to the USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp in May, but fell short of making the team. He tendered with Muskegon shortly thereafter. An offensive defenseman, McCarthy tallied three goals and 11 assists in 18 games for the Junior Sabres’ 16-U team this winter.

