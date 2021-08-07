Why these 2004 players will make a big impact in prep hockey

CJ Foley (Thayer) has been one of the most noticeable two-way defensemen in the Foxboro Summer Prep League. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As we continue to look ahead to the 2021-22 prep hockey season, there is a group of 2004 birth year players who are poised to take the next step to be prime contributors to the fortunes of their various schools.

Throughout the late spring and summer months, we have had a chance to watch them in various competitions and are making the evaluations based on as many live viewings as possible with a few video looks as well.

This is not a comprehensive list or ranking of every 2004 player slated to play prep, but is an initial watch list of student-athletes who have performed well over the past several months and look like they are poised to do big things in New England this year.