Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’02s in New England

Jakub Teply is a big, heavy left winger from Stamford, Conn., who played prep hockey at Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A number of New England’s top 2002-born players are entering their sophomore year as the 2021-22 college hockey season gets underway later this week.

Matty Beniers, Brett Berard and Drew Commesso are already playing key roles at Michigan, Providence and Boston University, respectively. Other '02s will be getting their feet wet as freshmen in NCAA hockey this winter.

However, there is still a slew of '02s from New England who are playing junior hockey. This birth year has two years of junior hockey eligibility left. As has been said countless times, everyone’s path is different. There is no right or wrong answer.

For the most part, the group of '02s who remain uncommitted aren’t high-end. Most of these players will end up in Atlantic Hockey, low-end ECAC Hockey or at the Division 3 level. But, there is one uncommitted '02 from New England who could be classified as a late bloomer and is starting to generate significant buzz among college coaches from Big Ten, WCHA, and Hockey East.

After a look at the uncommitted '01s on Monday, below is my look at the top 12 uncommitted ’02s in New England.