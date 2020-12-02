Recruiting: UConn, Yale secure USHL commits

UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh has landed a commit from Sioux City Musketeers left wing Chase Bradley. (UConn Athletics)

Two players from the United States Hockey League made commitments to play college hockey at UConn and Yale, respectively, on Tuesday.

UConn landed a commit from Sioux City Musketeers left wing Chase Bradley, the USHL team announced. Bradley, a St. Louis native, is in his third season in the USHL, having spent the first two with the Omaha Lancers.

Bradley has three assists through Sioux City’s first three games this season. In 34 games last season with Omaha, he had seven goals and 12 assists. In October, he was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft. He spent the 2018-19 season as a tender with the Lancers, potting three goals and adding a helper in 37 games.