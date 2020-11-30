New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Hunter McCoy, other former prep players make commits

By

Hunter McCoy previously played for Phillips Exeter and Islanders Hockey Club. (Ray Labbe)

Four former prep school hockey players have earned college hockey commitments over the past few days.

On Monday morning, Newburyport, Mass., native Hunter McCoy announced his intention to play college hockey at Brown. McCoy, a ’00 forward for the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League, previously played for Phillips Exeter and Islanders Hockey Club.

McCoy has six goals and six assists through 12 games this season, his first in the NAHL. He spent last season in the British Columbia Hockey League with Powell River and Langley. From 2017-19, McCoy spent two seasons with the Islanders in the USPHL NCDC. He had a breakout campaign in 2018-19, registering 18 goals and 43 assists in 47 games to finish second in the league scoring race.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Two NHL draft picks on the move from ECAC Hockey to Hockey East

Implications from the coronavirus cancellations continue to wreak havoc on Ivy League hockey programs. Over the past two days, Yale and Harvard have lost a…
Read More

Recruiting: Dartmouth, Harvard pick up commits

While Dartmouth isn’t playing any games this winter due to the Ivy League canceling winter sports as a result of the coronavirus, the new Big…
Read More

Recruiting: Benoit, Lund make college commitments

Two of the most coveted uncommitted recruits in New England made their college commitments on Wednesday. Mount Saint Charles 18-U defenseman Nate Benoit and Cushing…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter