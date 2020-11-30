Recruiting: Hunter McCoy, other former prep players make commits

Hunter McCoy previously played for Phillips Exeter and Islanders Hockey Club. (Ray Labbe)

Four former prep school hockey players have earned college hockey commitments over the past few days.

On Monday morning, Newburyport, Mass., native Hunter McCoy announced his intention to play college hockey at Brown. McCoy, a ’00 forward for the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League, previously played for Phillips Exeter and Islanders Hockey Club.

McCoy has six goals and six assists through 12 games this season, his first in the NAHL. He spent last season in the British Columbia Hockey League with Powell River and Langley. From 2017-19, McCoy spent two seasons with the Islanders in the USPHL NCDC. He had a breakout campaign in 2018-19, registering 18 goals and 43 assists in 47 games to finish second in the league scoring race.