Bridgewater, Mass., native Cam Lund has appeared in 13 games with the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two of the most coveted uncommitted recruits in New England made their college commitments on Wednesday.

Mount Saint Charles 18-U defenseman Nate Benoit and Cushing Academy and Junior Bruins center Cameron Lund committed to North Dakota and Northeastern, respectively.

Benoit, a late ’02 left-shot, had been pursued by the Fighting Hawks for the past few months. From Bow, N.H., Benoit is rated as a ‘C’ skater by NHL Central Scouting in its Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2021 draft.